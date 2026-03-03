How tiny should you go when it comes to everyday utility knives? In the saturated market of pocket knives, quality and usability are more important than size. You can have the largest folder only to have it shelved after just a few uses for various reasons. Either the blade has turned dull or it’s too large to pass for an everyday carry knife. If you’re looking for something practical, one that’s both portable and functional, then ACTMAX’s LINKFIN doesn’t disappoint.

It has both style and function, offering a unique design and blade deployment mechanism. It’s a tiny titanium folding knife built around a fidget-friendly sliding link mechanism to deploy the blade.

LINKFIN features a sliding link rail connects the blade and handle into a single, continuous motion. This means each manual deployment is deliberate. The blade and track move together in a swivel, providing an attractively smooth opening that you can feel in your hands.

Moreover, inside is a top-pin detent that settles into place when the blade reaches its open or closed position. It serves as the locking mechanism that ensure safety during and after use.

When closed, LINKFIN only clocks in at 2.23″ long and is also lightweight at just 26.8g. It’s slim and tiny enough to hang from a keychain or slip inside your pocket without adding bulk or heft.

Yet, it can easily cut open rope, boxes or packages, shave wood, slice fruits, and more using its D2 steel blade. Its ridged spine offers a comfortable and secure grip, while tritium slots provide tool visibility in low light conditions.

Images courtesy of ACTMAX