Uncharted Supply Co.’s Rapid Raft 2.0 lives up to its name. It sets up in seconds, making it ideal for those who want to get out on the water right away instead of mulling over complicated setups. It’s a rugged, versatile raft that can handle a wide range of activities, such as fishing, kayaking, camping, backpacking, or hunting, and is handy during emergencies, such as flooding. It also doubles as a sleeping pad.

It’s the lightest, most packable raft offered to the public, initially designed to fill a military request for rapid deployment and repackability. It’s designed for speed, strength, and portability, boasting a durable, watertight, welded seam construction. It’s made with nylon Oxford TPU laminate, 200D for the tubes, and 400D for the raft floor.

Moreover, the Rapid Raft 2.0 features a ripstop bottom to prevent scrapes and punctures. Then the reinforced buckle-and-fold top can hold air for days at a time. This is a tool-free gear that expands without an inflation pump, but via a manual quick-fill function. Just unbuckle, unroll, and unfurl the folded raft. Then, with a scooping motion, gather air inside, fold down the strap, roll the excess tightly together, and buckle the clasp firmly shut to seal in the air.

It features a one-way valve to adjust the air pressure, buoyancy, and rigidity. Of course, deflating it merely means opening the closure to let air out. It folds down to a compact, lightweight loaf size at just 1.36kg for effortless transport. Yet, it can support a weight of up to 181.44kg.

Images courtesy of Uncharted Supply Co.