Fresh from last week’s Joshua Tree home penned by former Banana Republic executive Omar Nabil, we have another fancy dwelling that just hit the real estate market. The former is still in the concept phases, but the Cochise Geronimo 17 is ready for a new owner. According to Sotheby’s International Realty, the asking price is $6.9 million.

This modern residence is located at 10016 E Relic Road 17, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The house stands on a 1.36-acre lot. Surrounded by panoramic views of mountains, local flora/fauna, and a golf course, among others, the Cochise Geronimo 17 showcases everything the Sonoran Desert offers in terms of natural wonders and leisure activities.

The interior volumes span 7,412 square feet and hold three bedrooms with five full bathrooms as well. The listing notes, “the construction process spanned 12 years as the home emerged organically from the desert 18” at a time, utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone.” A storefront door welcomes guests and leads them to a central courtyard.

Spaces within the Cochise Geronimo 17 never feel distant from the landscape. Floor-to-ceiling glazing lines the walls for a smooth transition between the outdoors and indoors. Multiple artistic installations are distributed inside and outside to make it seem like a tour of an upscale gallery, albeit in the middle of a desert.

Its use of contemporary furnishings and open floor plans makes each visit memorable. Notable features include a 65-foot glass bridge, guest ensuites, a fitness room, a spa, a firepit, and so much more. Even with the cost associated, the Cochise Geronimo 17 will not likely stay in the market for too long.

