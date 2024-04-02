Coalax designed the modular Lancer 300 backpack to provide a unique and enhanced photography experience. It comes with all the necessary tools to keep those photos and videos coming, including a portable removable power station, in a revolutionary exoskeleton design that offers unrivaled comfort and functionality while on the go.

The exoskeleton-bearing structure serves as support system or foundational framework that enhances strength, while playing a critical role in ensuring load distribution and stability. It’s ergonomically-designed for a superior carrying experience and ease in movements as it reduces load weight by 20%. This system also has 16 hangable points to cater to your versatile requirements.

Aside from the exoskeleton, the Lancer 300 backpack boasts a detachable IPX6 waterproof 300Wh power station to charge devices simultaneously via multiple ports (USB-A, USB-C, DC, Wall outlet).

It can charge a smartphone up to 30 times, a camera 15x, a tablet nine, a laptop five, and a drone six times. The pack even has a backup 25W solar panel to boost up the power station by an impressive 30% so you can charge on the go.

Another amazing feature of the Lancer 300 is the 360˚ extendable tripod, that lets you capture moments in multiple angles hands-free. The tripod’s 1/4″ thread makes it compatible with Action and Panoramic cameras including the GoPro, the Osmo Pocket 3, and Insta360.

In terms of storage, the Lancer 300 has a 30L capacity with detachable components. It has a 24L camera storage that can store up to 5 (70-200mm+) camera lenses and a 6L drone bag. All these great features come in a robust and tough shell built to handle the outdoors with its waterproof zippers and materials for continuous action on the go.

Images courtesy of Coalax