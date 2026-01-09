With many deodorant brands in the market promising 72-hour antiperspirant action, it can be difficult finding one that works best for you. The PlaDeo might let you forgo using one altogether. This device eliminates the smell by targeting its root cause. It kills the bacteria that produce the stinky volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when they break down fatty acids in sweat.

Touted as “the world’s first bio-plasma powered electronic deodorant,” it eliminates body odor without using chemicals or pore-blocking agents. Instead, it uses cutting-edge patented plasma technology to safely destroy odor-causing bacteria and eliminate smell molecules using medical grade precision.

Invented by doctors TaeHo Lim and JungChi Seo at South Korea’s Hanyang University, PlaDeo generates active species that sterilize bacteria and break down odor molecules without blocking the skin. It offers a safer, more skin-friendly, and effective solution for odor management. Its sterilization and deodorization effects are scientifically backed through electronic nose analysis to ensure safety and efficacy.

It’s designed for use twice daily under a clean, dry armpit. A press-and-hold action on the power button activates the release of ionized gas for 1.5 minutes or three minutes with a double press of the button. The plasma emitter in turn releases chemicals known as reactive oxygen series (ROS). These chemicals kill odor-causing bacteria by rupturing their outer cell walls. They also break down any VOC molecules produced by these microbes.

PlaDeo has a 1cm gap between the device’s plasma emitter and the skin to ensure safety of the skin cells. As a result, the user experiences odor-free armpit throughout the day. A clinical test on 33 test subjects (60% female, 40% male) who had previously considered medical treatment for excessive body odor resulted to 94% reduction or complete elimination in armpit odor.

Images courtesy of PlaDeo