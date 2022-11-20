Apple’s products are truly premium tier, which is why there is a huge market for accessories. Owners are always in the market for stylish add-ons to keep their devices in pristine condition. Although the manufacturer offers a slew of first-party options, you might want to check out third-party alternatives. This is the Persona and it’s slated to arrive soon.

This year, the Cupertino, California-based tech group unveiled a new addition to its wearable lineup. The Apple Watch Ultra is billed as its most rugged smartwatch yet. It touts a case crafted out of titanium, a flat sapphire crystal, and a water resistance of up to 328 feet. The standard and SE models, on the other hand, are not as robust.

This is where the Persona comes in as Claustrum confirms support for several generations of the Apple Watch. In contrast to other smartwatch brands, these are the most ubiquitous ones in the market. What the Japanese group proposes is a durable form of protection which also revamps the overall aesthetics.

To ensure top-notch defense against accidental bumps and drops, it fabricates the frame and bracelet out of high-strength stainless steel. This turns the Apple Watch Series 6, 7, 8 and SE, into a chunkier digital wrist candy. This metal barrier shields your wearable from all angles and eventually develops a distinct look over time.

Much like a regular timepiece, scuff marks and dents will eventually form on the surface. This adds character to the Persona, but keeps the Apple Watch within in an immaculate state. Cutouts on the side provide access to the digital crown, button, and microphone. Meanwhile, the metal link bracelet uses a folding push-button clasp to securely hold it in place on your wrist.

Images courtesy of Claustrum