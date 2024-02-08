Clarks delved into their archives of elegant classics to bring a fresh iteration on their legendary Wallabee Boots. The team rendered it in summery mid tan hue and in a boot-style ankle height silhouette.

This iconic Wallabee was first released in 1967. It was a favorite of early hip-hop legends and in later years, among tech CEOs. This is because they can easily pass off for formal shoes or dress shoes without being too flashy. Yet they are comfortable to wear.

For this silhouette, Clarks extended the iconic moccasin design up to an ankle height and uses premium mid tan leather for the uppers. The buttery suede uppers enhance Clarks Wallabee Boots’ premium aesthetic. They also give a more relaxed, versatile silhouette that makes this footwear a great alternative to dress shoes and sneakers alike.

Then it is finished in heritage stitching, tonal laces that stay true to its Original design DNA, and two Clarks Originals fobs: Clarks Originals and WALLABEES. These boots also come with Clarks’ iconic natural rubber pebble crepe soles for instant recognition and outstanding comfort and flexibility.

Other features of Clarks Wallabee Boots that make it a standout among its kind include the EVA midsole for comfort and breathability. The leather used is soft and supple and it has a fabric lining for easy put on and off. These are boots made for walking, dancing, and even standing for hours on your feet. Not to mention, they are stylish and versatile you can pair them with just about anything.

Images courtesy of Clarks