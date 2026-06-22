We have to say that if given the choice between a monohull and a catamaran, our pick would be the latter. You need to understand that many people easily get seasick even when there’s barely any waves. With this in mind, multi-hull vessels tend to be more stable. Plus, they offer larger spaces for owners to kit out as they see fit. CL Yachts presents the new CLC115 as its first triple-deck model.

Stationed in Hong Kong, the shipyard has a diverse selection. Clients can choose from the A Series, B Series, X Series, and the recently added C Series. The twin-hull blueprint in question is the inaugural silhouette in the lineup. Depending on how well it does in terms of sales, we could see more variations in the future.

The CLC115’s overall length measures approximately 118′ 5″ and is listed with a beam that’s around 34′ 5″ wide. The company is marketing it as “meticulously designed to inspire serenity and movement.” Owners have full freedom to customize their new seafaring platform as they see fit.

Starting with the sun deck, we’re seeing a bar, bar stools, a couple of sunbeds, a dining table, and lounge chairs of varying styles. We also spot a davit crane toward the aft and photovoltaic panels mounted on the forward roof. Moving to the mid deck, here is where you’ll find a saloon, an outdoor dining area, L-shaped sofas, guest cabins, and the wheelhouse.

Next is the main deck, which houses a full-beam owner’s suite, a galley, another saloon, a bow Jacuzzi, and an aft beach club. As expected, the volumes within are lavish and cozy. The CLC115 is outfitted with twin MAN V8 diesel engines at 1,300 horsepower, and twin KOHLER 99 kW, 380VAC, 3-phase generators.

Images courtesy of CL Yachts