For yachts, we’ve always been proponents of multi-hull configurations. Not only do you get a larger space overall, but the stability it brings to seafaring is leagues better than any monohull can muster. With this in mind, the 53 Regatta should by all accounts offer even more advantages with its triple-hull layout. These are the notable features that make it a standout luxury watercraft.

Firstly, according to Velocity Made Goods (VMG), it delivers “Trimaran stability. Monohull upwind ability. Catamaran resilience. A bold new platform reimagining sailing’s future — today.” The published praises may come off as nothing more than an average marketing ploy, yet they are intrinsic characteristics of such vessels.

The 53 Regatta is one of three editions available. It appears to be the middle ground between the entry-level 53 and the top-of-the-line 53 GP. Interestingly enough, commissions for both won’t be accepted until sometime in 2027. Going back to the ship in question, it measures 56.49 feet from bow to stern, and boasts a 28.87-foot beam.

For flexibility, qualified pilots can man the helm from three locations across the main deck. The two at the aft sections of the port and starboard hull are exposed, while the main is inside the saloon. A navigation station is likewise just within reach from the latter. Instead of regular glazing, VMG is using PDLC Smart Glass.

It can switch instantaneously between fully transparent and completely opaque when needed. Elsewhere, the Sail Pit provides full control over every line from. An intuitive interface streamlines every line function so one or two people can effortlessly sail the 53 Regatta. Store gear, fishing supplies, diving equipment, and other stuff in the port hull Adventure Locker.

Images courtesy of VMG