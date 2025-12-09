After Hyundai’s unveiling of a modular mobility robot dubbed the MobED, it makes us wonder if there are similar concepts from the automotive industry. It seems we may have overlooked an interesting entry from Toyota during the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The IMV Origin appears jarring at first with its extremely basic presentation.

With a huge portfolio of turnkey vehicles already available worldwide, the Japanese marque has the luxury to diversify its fleet. Modular configurations are great for scenarios that only require specific features. In the case of the IMV Origin, you have a basic flatbed truck, which clients can then outfit according to their needs.

As Toyota’s press releases notes, the original plan was to market this platform for “people living in rural villages in Africa.” The idea is to ship all the basic parts to distribution channels in the country. These establishments will then handle the final assembly and modifications as requested by the buyers.

Not only does the company save on logistics, but the IMV Origin also provides job opportunities for the locals. So far, some examples show a single-seat open-cab truck, a logging truck, a produce transport truck, a cargo truck, and more. Basically, the customization possibilities are almost endless.

“We just build the base. From there, each customer completes the vehicle to fit their needs. As a carmaker, not finishing this vehicle was frustrating. However, not finishing it is what makes it a “for you” car, because people have different needs in their daily life and work,” says Toyota executive Koji Sato about the IMV Origin.

Images courtesy of Toyota