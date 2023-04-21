You can never go wrong with bringing a multipurpose tool with you because you never know just when you might need it. Take for instance this handy yet fully-functional CRKT Pry Cutter Keychain Tool.

Designed by Joe Wu in Mountain View, California, this can be your go-to multitool for tackling on-the-go tasks. It packs essential tools that can get you out of a sticky situation. Columbia River Knife & Tool or CRKT calls this “a utilitarian solution to jobs on the go.”

Part of Joe Wu’s Scout Tools collection, it features several key components including a pry bar that you can use to loosen nails or stubborn wood planks. It also has a bottle opener to pop open a cold beverage at the end of a tiring day.

Wu designed the CRKT Pry Cutter Keychain Tool to be a jack of all trades. It can handle small on-the-go repairs with the addition of a multi-position O-ring secured PH1 hex bit, and 1/4″, 5/16″, and 3/8″ hex wrenches built right in. It even packs a replaceable cord cutter.

All these are in a handy, durable, and ruggedly handsome pocket tool made from stainless steel that can handle hard use. It is made with 2Cr13 steel, which is known for its corrosion resistance and high hardness in the quenched state. This is commonly used in a wide range of applications including cutting tools and surgical tools.

The CRKT Pry Cutter Keychain Tool is even sized right to fit comfortably in the hands so you can get a good grip and work with ease. It measures 2.61″ long and weighs just 1.0 oz.

Images courtesy of CRKT