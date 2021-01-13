The Cizor is no ordinary knife. It may be small but it boasts an extreme cutting edge that can slice through any material.

This unique cutting tool is made out of one of the hardest materials on earth, tungsten carbide, which is typically used for industrial machining. It offers a razor-sharp cutting edge capable of performing small and big tasks.

The Cizor comes in two sizes, small and large and both are equipped with the same sharp cutting edge. The small version is ideal for everyday home and outdoor cutting tasks such as opening packages while the larger size is for fine cutting tasks. It would make a fine addition to your work desk especially for those who are in the business of card making.

Aside from its cutting ability, the Cizor knife also works as an escape tool. Its conical back tip serves as a glass breaker that can even smash tempered glass.

Creator Sander Bakker designed the larger Cizor with a reference to the 1950s BIC Cristal pen. It offers the same ergonomic grip for comfort and ease in use. But this tungsten carbide knife feels more substantial than a pen. Both sizes come with a chunk of 6061 aluminum desk stand anodized in a red, black, blue, or natural color and in a deep black aluminum titanium nitride finish. They also have a silicone cap to tether the knife to a paracord or keyring.

For portability, you can pack the Cizor knife in its zippered hard case made from robust 1680D ballistic Cordura nylon. A removable EVA foam insert keeps the knife and its accessories in place during transport.

Images courtesy of Cizor