The CIVIVI Qubit pocket knife is an overbuilt EDC made from affordable materials but paired with premium mechanisms. It’s durable and functional, and what could be worth $200 for some knives with the same quality it’s just $80 from CIVIVI.

This folder is built from two slabs of anodized aluminum to make it lightweight and extremely durable. It packs a drop-point blade made from Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel, known in the market as the best budget knife steel heralded for its corrosion resistance and great edge retention. The blade comes in a black stonewashed finish and has a flat grind.

Thus, you can take the CIVIVI Qubit outdoors, down in the dirt, and not worry about it rusting or breaking apart. It cleans up easily too. A common feature with CIVIVI pocket knives is the choice of ceramic bearings for smooth and quick opening and closing and for durability and stability.

This folder offers two opening mechanisms: via a button lock found on the handle and a thumb stud that can be pushed or flicked to deploy the blade. An added functionality is the bottle opener, which is integrated into the blade’s spine and accessible when the knife is open or closed.

The CIVIVI Qubit comes with a reversible deep-carry pocket clip for ambidextrous carry. As with any knife with an aluminum foundation, this folder is also lightweight at just 2.82 oz. It’s 7.9″ long when opened and 4.21″ when close. The blade is 2.98″ long and is just 0.1 thick. The handle itself is easy and comfortable in the hands at just 0.44″ thick.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI