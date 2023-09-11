You don’t have to sacrifice functionality and quality if you plan to go smaller on your pocket knives. The CIVIVI Mini Praxis Flipper Knife may be a compact folder but it gets the job done indoors and even outdoors.

This flipper knife strikes a great balance between form and function with its ergonomic design and sharp blade. On the comfort side, it’s an ultralight carry both in the hands and in the pockets. It is compact at just 3.81″ long when closed, lightweight at 78.5 grams, and has a width of 1.27″.

This folder sits deep in any pocket for easy carrying with a built-in pocket clip. Its chamfered edges allow four fingers on the 0.45″ thick G10 handle for a secure grip while still being maneuverable. Using G10 scales on the CIVIVI Mini Praxis Flipper Knife also makes it smooth to the touch, extremely durable, and resistant to moisture and temperature changes.

Then there’s the 2.98″ long D2 drop point blade with a flat grind and satin finish for a clean silhouette while ensuring sharpness at every cut and slice. D2 steel is known for its superior strength, durability, and excellent edge retention capabilities making this folder a great choice when camping, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, and more.

In terms of access, this folder uses a ceramic ball-bearing pivot construction for a quick and snappy one-handed blade deployment and for smooth closing action. A press of the index finger on the flipper tag releases the blade while a thumb push on the liner to the side closes the blade. The CIVIVI Mini Praxis Flipper Knife has a strong detent to guarantee its crisp and snappy action for a lifetime of use.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI