Craighill’s Temple Flashlight seamlessly merges minimalist elegance and modern functionality. It features a sleek and slender frame wrapped in the same high-quality build inherent of Craighill’s products.

The design is stripped down to its core function sans the thrills and frills. From the outside, its clean and sophisticated form catches the eye, much like the astounding sight of a towering metal structure. This flashlight actually got its name from the ubiquitous columns of ancient architecture.

Craighill’s Temple Flashlight is a “sculptural flashlight that illuminates the present moment while paying homage to the classical architecture of the past.” It’s the brand’s first electronic object, featuring a refined yet handsome utilitarian shell machined from solid aluminum. But while these enduring forms of the ancient world are magnificent in their stature, this flashlight comes in a miniature and portable form.

It clocks in at just 5.6″ long with a diameter of 1.5″ and weighs merely 8 oz. Despite its minimalist and compact form, it delivers up to 900 lumens from a powerful LED core. It also has three brightness settings to adapt to any lighting needs, from ambient glow to outdoor adventures in the dark.

Conveniently, Craighill’s Temple Flashlight runs on a USB-C rechargeable 2500mAh battery. It is also water resistant and comes in either Silver or White finish. The Silver finish features aluminum and silver anodization and yellow silicone button. Meanwhile, the White finish in aluminum and White ceramic paint, with white silicone button. This everyday torch is more not just a functional utility tool, but also a display-worthy piece for your desk.

Images courtesy of Craighill