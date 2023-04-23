Get the chopping power of an axe sans the heft with the CIVIVI Concept 22 Fixed Blade knife. It works great in an outdoor setting especially when setting up a bonfire is involved.

It features a tall, axe-shaped head perfect for shaving or cutting branches and sticks. It’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for a reliable and durable knife because of its full tang design and composition.

The CIVIVI Concept 22 Fixed Blade knife is made from tough D2 steel with a hardness scale of 58-60HRC. The blade features a flat grind and black stonewashed finish and a G10 handle that offers excellent grip and tactile response. It also has stainless steel hardware.

Designed by Geoff Blauvelt of TuffKnives, it boasts great piercing power you would not expect from a knife that weighs just 7.09oz. It’s also just 9.88″ long: the modified tanto blade and handle are 4.8″ and 5.08″ long, respectively. Moreover, the blade is just the right thickness to handle any challenge at 0.16″.

The CIVIVI Concept 22 Fixed Blade even packs safety features including a finger notch in the hilt so it does not slip during use. This is a fixed blade so it’s not a pocket knife that you can easily fold and slip into your pocket or bag. For safekeeping when not in use, it comes with its own black Kydex sheath to prevent accidents. Also, in terms of carrying options, there are two. You can tether it using a black tied paracord lanyard or clip it to your belt, a Molle system, or to your bag using a T-clip designed by Bob Terzuola.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI