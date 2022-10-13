These days, EVs are all about taking a carmaker’s existing fleet and replacing the internal combustion engine with a battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell system. It may not be as straightforward as it sounds, but this is practically what automotive industry pundits observe. Meanwhile, Citroën debuts its Oli concept which approaches green motoring differently.

There are creative means of promoting sustainability for future mobility platforms, but what the French marque teases is fascinating. You see, instead of purely focusing on the powertrain, the Oli boasts “recycled and recyclable parts that are easy to repair and replace, thus extending its life.”

They estimate a 50-year life span with the help of this eco-friendly system. Citroën reveals that the roof and hood are fiberglass panels. However, recycled corrugated cardboard is sandwiched between the layers. The honeycomb structure it forms supposedly makes it stronger than steel.

The company plans to mass produce the interchangeable parts to reduce costs. This means practically almost everything on the Oli is repairable and replaceable when damaged. From a design standpoint, the outline of this concept comes off as odd with the 90-degree windshield and angled windows.

Nevertheless, it’s apparently intentional to help repel the harsh rays from the sun to keep temperatures under control. Citroën envisions a range of about 250 miles on a single charge of its 40 kWh battery. So as not to overwork the Oli’s electric powertrain, the materials and structural elements are engineered to be sturdy yet lightweight.

The Oli can seat up to four inside a minimalist cabin decked out in orange. The concept shows a simple dashboard with tubular speakers on each end. Meanwhile, the owner’s smartphone can be docked while telemetry is projected toward the bottom of the windscreen.

Images courtesy of Citroën