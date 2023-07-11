Prepare to journey to the great outdoors and sleep in comfort with the Cinch x Wild Land Air Cruiser rooftop tent. It’s incredibly lightweight, spacious, and it even assembles itself.

Camping newbies will find this tent very user-friendly. It does not need poles or pumping. Once it is folded open, you just plug in and hit the button on its integrated 12V air pump and watch as it sets itself up on your rooftop in seconds. It is also compatible with nearly any vehicle with cross bars and takes less than three minutes to install.

You’ll be amazed that with a lightweight (36.29 kg) design, you get 57″ of headspace inside and 360-degree panoramic views. The interior windows open out to the outdoors for natural light while dual skylights on the roof provide amazing night sky views. But when you want privacy, you have blackout options for the Cinch x Wild Land Air Cruiser too.

This tent comes with a 2-inch-thick 51” W x 83” L memory foam mattress with a cover, a ladder, and integrated LED lighting. Aside from its rapid deployment, this outdoor gear is designed to withstand the elements. It has a 280g ripstop polycotton (PU2000mm, WR) shell which Wild Land says is “highly durable and water-resistant.”

The team over at Cinch and Wild Land put the Air Cruiser under rigorous testing for water resistance, wind stability, noise reduction, and more. It’s been tested to withstand downpours and -4 to 150°F in G-Force 7 winds to ensure it provides a secure sanctuary no matter the season.

