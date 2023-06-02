The Chowlite Camp Utensil from Outdoor Edge is a sustainable dining solution when camping or dining outdoors. It packs all the utensils you may need to eat comfortably in a sleek, stylish, and portable design.

This is lightweight outdoor gear that packs small so it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your backpack or even your lunch box. It weighs 45 grams and measures 7.75 inches when opened and a mere 4.5 inches when closed.

Despite its size, the Outdoor Edge designed its Chowlite Camp Utensil to be a fully-functional eating tool. It accommodates a full-sized fork and a spoon that doubles as a knife too thanks to a serrated food separator on one side. It comes in a folding design with a frame lock that locks securely to keep it steady and sturdy during use.

When it’s time to pop open a cold drink or open canned goods, then this functional gear also comes in handy. It also has a bottle opener and a can opener. When you find yourself needing to loosen or tighten a screw, then it is also equipped with a flathead screwdriver.

Outdoor Edge also guarantees the Chowlite Camp Utensil will last for many uses thanks to its robust construction. It is made from 420J2 stainless steel which is commonly used in knives, surgical instruments, daggers, domestic scissors, and more. This steel is known for its high corrosion and rust resistance and is easy to sharpen. This steel is also unlikely to break or chip under impact.

Images courtesy of Outdoor Edge