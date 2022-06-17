After stunning the watchmaking scene with the L.U.C. Full Strike Sapphire, Chopard is sharing its more modest offerings. Appealing to those with a love of motorsports, we have the Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition. Depending on your personal taste, there are two variants available for this sporty chronograph. Both share the same design but differ in materials, pricing, and the number of examples.

The standard version uses stainless steel, while the slightly more exclusive option adds 18k rose gold into the mix. Chopard states that each is limited to 1,000 and 250 examples respectively. The Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition features a 44 mm x 13.79 mm round case with satin and mirror polish finishes on various components.

Depending on your pick, the screw-down crown, pushers, and bezel are either in stainless steel or 18k rose gold as well. If you zoom in on the right flank of the case band, the tops of the two pushers show a knurled texture, while the crown has an engraving of a steering wheel.

The gray dial of the Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition sports a concentric satin polish. Three snailed sub-dials occupy the 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions. For contrast, Chopard opts for a blue, tachymeter bezel insert, hour markers, and hands. The second hand and two of the chronograph hands have red tips.

The watchmaker does not specify, but primary timekeeping components are coated in Super-LumiNova. Hovering just above the date window at 3 o’clock is a magnifier on the crystal. The Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition runs on an in-house 7750 self-winding caliber with a 48-hour power reserve. Finally, each timepiece gets a brown calfskin leather rally strap with a stainless-steel folding clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Chopard