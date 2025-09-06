Plastic is a highly versatile material but its usage, especially in the food and beverage industry, only contributes to pollution. Disposable plastic water bottles and water filters, for example, only end up in landfills or in the ocean. Hence, Proper by Design offers a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach with Chimera, which uses glass and ceramic.

A collaboration between founder B.V. Davis and inventor and industrial designer Scott Keeley, this kitchen essential serves both as a water filter and coffee maker. It’s completely plastic-free with the filter housing and its lid made with ceramic and the carafe with borosilicate glass.

The funnel-shaped filter seamlessly fits inside the water pitcher and it holds an activated carbon to purify water. It removes chlorine, odors, and other impurities contaminants. Chimera is very easy to use: no apps, no gimmicks, so you can enjoy clean and potable drinking water right away even sourced from the tap.

Simply fill the filter with water, put its lid on, and clean water slowly fills up the empty carafe from below. The same works when making Chemex-style pour-over coffee. Place a coffee liner first, then ground coffee beans, and pour hot water on top. You get a brew made with filtered water inside the carafe.

Using Chimera saves up to 1800 plastic bottles annually. It provides only high-quality materials with the borosilicate glass carafe sourced overseas from manufacturers who specialize in high-quality, lab-grade glass – the same kind used in Chemex. Meanwhile, the ceramic filter is crafted in the U.S. to ensure quality, reduce emissions, and support ethical domestic production. Minimalist yet sleek and elegant, this filter elevates your water drinking experience.

Images courtesy of Proper by Design