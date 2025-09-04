De’Longhi’s Lattemix is perfect for those craving for rich, silky foam toppings on their drink, be it coffee, tea, or other chilled or hot beverage. It creates flavorful hot or cold foam in seconds and works with both dairy and plant-based milks.

This electric frother delivers velvety-smooth results for cortados and lattes, and refreshing cold foam recipes for iced lattes, cold foam, and matchas at a touch of a button. It has three froth settings: one for dairy milk, one for plant-based, and the other a cold setting. Even oat and almond milk, which don’t normally froth well, come out rich and luxurious.

Moreover, a simple press and hold gives you silky-smooth steamed milk perfect for latte art. Speaking of, De’Longhi’s Lattemix features a pointed spout and ergonomic handle for precise pouring perfect for latte art. This machine consistently provides perfect results with precise temperature control for any milk.

Plus, it has a removable transparent lid with silicon gasket for effortless use. It also has a 5 fl. oz measuring cup for precise measurement of milk and other ingredients. Albeit not dishwasher safe, it still offers easy cleanup of its parts.

It has a non-stick coating on the inner jug, a removable magnetic drop in whisker, and a removable lid. De’Longhi’s Lattemix makes a fine addition to your kitchen or bar countertop. It boasts a sleek design in a brushed stainless steel finish and takes minimal space with its compact size at 7.7″ x 4.5″ x 6.7″. It also operates quietly so you can whip up latte or prepare drinks early in the morning or late at night without disturbing anyone’s sleep.

