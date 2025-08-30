Food scraps and other kitchen waste not only leave a nasty smell but also attract bugs and worms if left to rot for days in the trash. Regular home composting helps, but the process is painfully slow. It takes roughly six months to a year to see results. Hence, TRhino created the Loopii food recycler, an efficient and eco-friendly device that turns waste into valuable resources.

This is the “world’s first Air-Heat Food Recycler” that effectively shrinks 90% of food waste into a dry pile in just two hours. It uses a combination of motorized blades and heated air to grind and then dry the scraps. It operates quietly and is energy efficient. Each cycle only uses 0.86 kWh, or as little as 0.5, in Quick Mode.

Moreover, Loopii gets rid of the waste odors at the source via a dual-stage deodorizing system. The first layer is via activated carbon, which passively traps large odor molecules, and a low-concentration ozone then actively breaks down the remaining odor.

A simple tap on the intuitive touchscreen interface is all it takes to start recycling. Best of all, this device eats everything including fruits, seafood, meat and poultry, dairy products, vegetables, eggshells, grains, coffee grounds, nuts, and even tough chicken bones to sticky rice, thanks to powerful blades and a non-stick 5.3L basket.

If you want to see the magic happen, Loopii features a top clear viewing window that doesn’t emit steam or heat so you can peak inside. The basket comes with an external heat-resistant handle for easy disposal. The only thing you need to monitor is the filter refill, (device comes with four free filters). A single filter lasts around six months on a 5/week usage.

