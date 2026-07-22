Chilly’s latest tumbler, the Series 3 Flip, can rival Stanley, YETI, and Hydro Flask with its promise of longer hours of cold retention. While other premium insulated bottles have a 24- or 30-hour threshold, the British brand claims its product offers longer insulation beyond the category norm.

The 1L version of this insulated straw bottle offers a whopping 75 hours of cold retention, which is just over three days, because as Chilly’s says, “some sessions are just that long.” It also comes in a 500ml version that promises cold retention for 45 hours. The brand positions it as a versatile bottle that adapts to your everyday routine, whether it’s for on-the-go hydration during commutes or outdoor adventures, or when at the gym, office, or school.

Series 3 Flip goes with you, ensuring refreshing hydration in a leak-proof design and through a hidden stainless steel straw. Its flip-up, telescopic straw comes with a BPA-free drinking surface treated with an antimicrobial additive. Other notable details in this insulated bottle include a rubber base that protects it from bumps or clattering on hard surfaces.

It also comes with a soft-touch, removable loop for versatile carry. You can use the loop as a grab handle or attach it to bag straps for hands-free carry. It features a 90% recycled body made from “stainless steel that’s been around the block.” Chilly’s says the construction material doesn’t reduce the bottle’s durability and insulating performance.

However, the brand cautions against using the dishwasher and soaking the bottle and its parts in water. Instead, advises washing the bottle with hot soapy water after use. Series 3 Flip is available in different colorways and customizable for personalization with an engraved name.

Images courtesy of Chilly’s