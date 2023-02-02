Chevrolet has been enjoying positive publicity since its release of the 2019 debut of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray. Sales of the American sports car are reportedly way beyond expectations and the introduction of additional models like the 2024 Corvette E-Ray keeps interest fresh. Meanwhile, motorsports fans are in for a treat as Corvette Z06 GT3.R finally breaks cover.

As the carmaker prepares for next year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship series, we can finally check out what the race car has in store for the upcoming season. The public unveiling took place ahead of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway over the weekend. So far, we like everything about the vehicle from an aesthetic standpoint.

Behind the manufacturer’s track-only racer are Pratt Miller Engineering and Competition Motorsports Engineering. Although it’s still a year away from seeing action, hyping it up early might be a strategic tactic. Now, Chevrolet’s rivals will be under intense pressure to introduce their respective entries soon. Just like the street-legal versions, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a mid-engine machine.

Due to homologation, the capabilities of all participating race cars should be on par according to regulations. However, we do know that Chevrolet is sourcing the 5.5-liter flat-plane crankshaft DOHC V8 from its production Z06. Of course, there are minor modifications to ensure it meets all requirements ahead of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“The Corvette Z06 GT3.R breaks new ground for Chevrolet and the Corvette Racing program,” notes GM Motorsports Engineering Competition director Mark Stielow. “This customer-focused racecar leverages learnings from throughout Corvette Racing’s lengthy and successful history, plus the expertise of our Corvette production design, engineering and powertrain teams.”

Images courtesy of Chevrolet