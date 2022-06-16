To the surprise of the automotive industry, Ford’s decision to give its Mustang series a new image with the Mach-E was a considerable success. In fact, the Blue Oval reports exceptional sales numbers for the EV. Chevrolet is not just about to let its rival have all the fun as it teases the new emission-free Blazer.

Just like the Mustang Mach-E, the Golden Bowtie’s forthcoming model is a fully electric crossover. Currently, the company offers the traditional Blazer in four trims. The configurations range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 228 horsepower and all the way up to 308 horsepower from a 3.6-liter V6.

Chevrolet is yet to provide the official specifications for the electric powertrain that would run this bad boy. Nevertheless, we don’t have to wait too long since it will officially debut on July 18. For now, we only have details supplied by insiders. Before we get into that, let’s talk about the changes that are immediately noticeable.

The eco-friendly variant of the Blazer flaunts an exterior revamp. The aerodynamic profile of the electric crossover is a bit more aggressive. LED lights illuminate various sections of the front fascia which reminds us of the futuristic tech beneath it all. Even the Chevrolet emblem glows and is flanked by additional LED units and the headlamps.

It’s riding on a set of six-arm twin-spoke rims shod in Continental tires. Then there are the skirts that line up with the splitter and diffuser to give the Blazer a lower stance. We also spot an SS badge on the front bumper, which suggests Chevrolet endows the EV with an equal share of performance and luxury.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet