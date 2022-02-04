Many aftermarket outfits love to work with classic vehicles over the more modern ones. Perhaps it’s the timeless beauty of the older releases that enhances its appeal. Vintage Land Rover Defenders are popular platforms for restomod projects. This time, however, Chelsea Truck Company is catering to owners of the newer generation models with a wide body conversion kit.

This is a wonderful opportunity for clients who recently purchased their Land Rover SUV. The shop confirms that this customization package is available for both the five-door 110 and three-door 90 versions of the Defender. Meanwhile, those willing to purchase the 4×4 wide body variants directly from Chelsea Truck Company have the option to do so as well.

Let’s start with the Land Rover Defender 90 P300 Carbon Wide Body First Edition. This rolls out of Chelsea Truck Company draped in a Volcanic Rock Satin exterior. Its cabin showcases red designo leather upholstery. It also comes with four 22” Type 57 RS forged alloy rims and an aggressive attitude.

In the meantime, the Land Rover Defender 110 P300 Wide Body features a Black Satin Exterior with accompanying front and rear bumpers in matching colors. As for the interior, the dash and seats are upholstered in Volcanic Orange. It rides on a set of 22” Mondial retro light alloy wheels.

They then give both wide body SUVs carbon fiber front and rear wings. What follows are quad performance exhaust systems, mudflap sets, rear tinted privacy glass, 360-degree cameras, panoramic sunroofs, and so much more. Kahn branding is likewise visible on the hood along with a spare wheel cover with the Chelsea Truck Company badge. Finally, the powertrain should be a 296 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Images courtesy of Chelsea Truck Company