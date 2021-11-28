When it comes to those sweet camping treats, somehow nothing beats the taste of burnt marshmallows toasted on an open fire. But building a fire can be risky and takes time, something that families with kids do not have the luxury of. This is where the Chef’n S’Mores Roaster would come in handy.

This compact but useful tool lets you enjoy smores not just during campouts but at home too. It sets up fast, user-friendly, and works great both indoors and outdoors. It features four stainless steel roasting sticks to hold those big, puffy marshmallows, a ceramic dome, a metal tray, a snuffer, and a flue. Then there’s the wooden base that adds an organic homage to the traditional method of toasting marshmallows on a wood campfire.

The Chef’n S’Mores Roaster takes into consideration the crackers or biscuits that usually come with a roasted marshmallow. As such, the metal tray is a perfect spot to warm them. While you’re at it, why not melt a bar of chocolate on top of the crackers as you wait for your marshmallows to roast.

No doubt this efficient cooking tool makes a perfect party starter for any occasion. Kids and adults alike with a sweet tooth can benefit from its convenience. The Chef’n S’Mores Roaster lights up with 2-1/2 ounces of canned Chafing fuel. It can easily be disassembled for ease of cleanup and only needs a wipe-off using a damp cloth. It comes in a portable size (8.09″ L x 8.09″ W x 5.8″ H) and weight (3.38 pounds) and an aesthetic design that makes a great addition to your kitchen countertop.

Images courtesy of Chef’n