Muscle cars are an American icon, but the popularity of these awesome machines extends way beyond the borders of the country. There are enthusiasts all over the world that love their macho appeal and powerful performance. As such, that’s why we have this all-electric version of a classic pony car dubbed the Electric Mustang.

The shop behind this outstanding project is Charge. The London-based firm is drawing inspiration from a 1960s Ford Mustang and reworking it into something more eco-friendly. In lieu of the original components, this EV now touts a sustainable powertrain.

They’re certainly not holding back here as the outfit is endowing the two-door fastback with jaw-dropping power. How does 536 horsepower with a staggering 1,106 lb-ft of torque sound? This allows the Electric Mustang to complete a zero to 60 mph run in just 3.9 seconds.

Powering the electric pony car is a 64 kWh battery pack which is enough for up to 200 miles on a single charge. Another interesting aspect is the fact that the company hand-built everything aside from the licensed shell. It retains the familiar silhouette of a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback with minor aerodynamic tweaks.

Unlike others that rely on donor cars that they then revamp, the Electric Mustang is purely custom from all angles. The interior is adorned in brown leather upholstery and features high-tech digital instruments with a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Charge is collaborating with EV technology company Arrival, AI racing platform Roborace, and Michelin. The Electric Mustang uses components and systems sourced from these partners in addition to in-house engineering. Overall, get ready to pay a hefty sum to own one of only 499 slated for production.

Images courtesy of Charge