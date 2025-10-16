At EICMA 2024, Honda gave the motorcycle scene a glimpse of its all-electric future through the EV Fun Concept. At the time, there was very little information regarding global availability and release date. Moreover, a couple of months ago, Wuyang-Honda unveiled a zero-emission commercial model called the E-VO, but it was exclusively for Chinese markets. It all changes now with the WN7.

The Japanese marque finally has a flagship that hopefully heralds more e-bikes to follow in the coming years. What we find fascinating is that the machine on display during the expo last year was already a clear snapshot of the WN7. Comparing the images of the former and the current, it’s evident that there are only a few changes.

We’re glad there is some consistency here since mass production units tend to be totally different from the concepts or prototypes. At a glance, this green two-wheeler exudes a macho vibe courtesy of its muscular profile. Honda shares several key details potential buyers should know about.

Firstly, the lithium-ion battery on this bad boy is not user-replaceable. Although it’s not a total dealbreaker, it’s likely the shop will charge a service fee to swap them out with a new one. The WN7 is compatible with CCS2 charging standards to rapidly top-up reserves from 20% to a whopping 80% in just 30 minutes.

Hook it up to a regular power outlet to fully recharge the e-bike in less than three hours. The manufacturer claims overall performance is comparable to 600 cc ICE bikes in horsepower and 1,000 cc ICE models when it comes to torque. The WN7 boasts a range of approximately 83 miles on a single charge.

Images courtesy of Honda