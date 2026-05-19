When the wealthy want to make an entrance, their options are practically endless. If by land, a chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle is non-negotiable. However, it cannot compare to an arrival by air, which could be facilitated by a private jet — when there’s a runway — or by a chopper. The Boardwalk is a megayacht designed for an owner who prefers the latter.

Helicopters are indeed the most versatile platforms when it comes to aircraft, alongside VTOLs. These machines can hover and make precision adjustments when landing or taking off. Lürssen recently delivered a 384-foot monohull to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. Among the bevy of amenities, the ship boasts two helipads.

A bit overkill, if you ask us, but whatever a client wants, the client gets. Reports indicate that across his current fleet of luxury vessels, the new Boardwalk is, by far, the largest. For such an extraordinary project, the team behind the build counts on highly-regarded professionals such as Frank Woll, Teresa Francis, Amy Halffman, and Suzanne Glover.

Their work delivers a ship brimming with beautiful mahogany, lighting, stainless steel, and other lavish appointments. Elsewhere, accommodations include a forward VIP suite alongside a private alfresco spot. Meanwhile, 11 staterooms are also available to host guests — each with an outdoor space of its own.

Elsewhere, the Boardwalk features a Jacuzzi, spa, gym, swimming pool, movie theater, and a putting green. When the helicopters are on standby for any reason, three 40-foot Hodgdon tenders are ready for service. Given the gargantuan volumes of the megayacht, it likewise holds a variety of recreational toys for both sea and land.

Images courtesy of Ruben Griffioen/Lürssen