The historic Cedar Court is up for grabs for a whopping $17.5 million. The property is set on Coombe Hill Road in the town of Kingston-upon-Thames. It boasts 12 bedrooms, nine baths, and six receptions in a massive space of 14,447 square feet.

The grade II listed Tudor Mansion recently underwent modern upgrades. But it retains most of its original design elements from the 15th century. These include the fireplaces, stained glass windows, wood paneling, vaulted hallways, stone walls, and grand staircases, to name a few. The manor even retained the interesting and some may even find it a magical experience of seeing and touching the handpainted crests of Henry VIII and Catherine Parr’s initials displayed in the living room.

The Cedar Court comprises three floors with the ground floor dedicated to hosting lavish parties in comfort. There’s the Westwing where one can find the dining hall, study and living room, and a well-preserved Tudor hall with a long gallery. Then a crisp modern kitchen, laundry room, garage, cellar, and pantry area in the Eastwing.

Meanwhile. spacious bedrooms and bathrooms are spread through the second and third floors. The generous master suite occupies the Westwing of the house. There are also five more bedrooms (three with en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms) and a family bathroom found in the middle and Eastwing.

Then the third floor is ideal for entertaining guests. It has three of four bedrooms, a spacious living room, and two bathrooms. Outdoors, the Cedar Court features a koi fishpond an original well, and a fountain. The property sits in one acre of mature landscaped gardens, in a secluded location next to Coombe Hill golf, but not too far away from Central London and a walking distance to Holy Cross Prep, Rokeby, and Marymount schools.

