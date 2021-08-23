Tech industry insiders have been hinting at something major for Samsung’s roadmap for 2021. It was hinted that a new Galaxy Note model was not in development. Instead, what the latest Unpacked event unveiled were new foldables: The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. In Caviar’s hands, we see these transform into the Ragnarok and Catrina Calavera for the Skull capsule collection.

We have been featuring the Russian jeweler’s works for so long now. Still, we remain in awe of how they turn these flagship devices into extravagant accessories. Just like the Skull capsule collection. Given the foldable smartphones already come with premium price tags, Caviar’s clients are willing to pay even more for something more exclusive.

Up first is the Galaxy Z Fold3. Caviar goes for a black and red theme here as the Ragnarok now flaunts a dark titanium body with premium composites. Laser engravings of crosshatch patterns dot the rear cover. It becomes the backdrop of a polished titanium skull with scarlet jewelry enamel flames. Additionally, the eyes are actually rubies.

Next in the Skull capsule collection is the Catrina Calavera, which begins its journey as a regular Galaxy Z Flip3. The outer shell of the clamshell handset is now titanium with 18K gold inlays. A rose emblem in red and green composites occupy the upper section. Below, there is an 18K white gold skull. The decorative frame and skull sport sapphires, rubies, and emeralds.

Each is limited to a few examples only. Only 99 units for the Ragnarok, while the Catrina Calavera only gets 20. Perhaps this is a hint that there are more special editions aside from the Skull capsule collection on the way. We’re wondering what Caviar will be working on next.

Images courtesy of Caviar