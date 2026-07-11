Do you also miss the days when major product reveals lived up to the hype? These days, industry insiders rely on sources to leak relevant details way ahead of big events. For example, everybody knows Apple is about to launch its first-ever foldable device. Like clockwork, third-party companies like CAVIAR are now hyping their bespoke take on the iPhone Ultra dubbed the Gold.

The Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based aftermarket luxury customization group currently offers four unique options. Three of these come with crocodile leather, available in Titanium, Dark Cherry, and Silver configurations. Market analysts are already predicting an estimated price range of $2,300 to $2,500 for the standard iPhone Ultra.

From what we can gather, the base model of the Gold already costs an eye-watering $15,560. Expect to spend a hefty premium as you go up the built-in storage ladder. Meanwhile, the titanium body wears a coat of black DLC with a rear cover clad in 24K gold decorative framing , including the primary camera module.

Opulent elements do not end there, as a forged carbon fiber panel interlaced with gold forms the backdrop of the 18K gold Apple emblem. CAVIAR’s listings likewise confirm a lot of speculation regarding the upcoming iOS smartphone. Firstly, there is the book-style folding mechanism. Second, the form factor suggests a wide-screen form factor even when closed.

Lastly, storage options seem to match what was posted in forums, which place it at 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. “This model is created for those who choose not just the first foldable iPhone, but its most expensive and expressive version,” as claimed by the product iPhone Ultra Gold page.

Images courtesy of CAVIAR