When the wealthy want bespoke jewelry, they can bid on auctions or hit their local shops to have one crafted for them. If they’re also the tech-savvy type, the only outfit that caters to requests for blinged-out devices is Caviar. We’ve shared several of their past creations and one of the latest releases is christened the Criss Cross.

Since the international group exclusively deals with premium products, the brands that are featured in their catalog are mostly from Samsung and Apple. This way, both Android and iOS users can choose the flagship models that suit their needs. The Criss Cross starts with a 2024 iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular SKU.

There are two sizes available: 11 inches and 13 inches. Of course, the priciest option is the latter — specifically the variant with a 2 TB internal storage. Should you choose to go with the configuration in question, prepare to shell out a cool $14,060. Caviar notes that cryptocurrency payments are accepted and eligible for a 15% discount.

What makes the Criss Cross stand out is not the powerful hardware and versatile software of Apple’s iPad Pro 2024 Wi-Fi+Cellular. Instead of the standard aluminum enclosure, the material is replaced with PVD-plated titanium — typically used by luxury Swiss timepieces.

Meanwhile, 24-karat gold is applied to the rear panel surrounding the decorative firearms. If you know your guns, the duo that adorns the precious metal backdrop are “three-dimensional bas-relief of two guns Desert Eagle Mark XIX, forming the symbol X. The composition is pierced by blades made of hardened titanium in black.”

As for the crimson elements, these are fabricated out of composite used on custom grips for the actual weapons. “The tablet is called Criss-Cross as an intersection of guns on its chassis, as the letter X is the symbol of the series of comics about Deadpool,” writes Caviar.

Images courtesy of Caviar