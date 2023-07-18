After supplying motoring aficionados with specialist lightweight sports cars since its founding in 1973, Caterham is taking a bold step into the EV scene. If this was announced in the days before battery-electric platforms became ubiquitous, it’s likely clients would have taken their business elsewhere. However, the Project V is shaping up to be one heck of a stunner.

You can probably attribute its sleek sexy looks to the folks over at Italdesign. The latter has been credited for jaw-dropping silhouettes crafted for various automotive groups and startups, and its work on the Project V is equally remarkable. In our opinion, the concept would have still looked awesome even if the British marque kept its signature retro styling.

Caterham plans to deliver the yet unnamed model to their owners possibly “in late 2025 or early 2026.” The company’s latest Chief Designer Anthony Jannarelly was responsible for the eco-friendly ride’s curvaceous aesthetics, while the Italian design studio came up with the prototype. As for its powertrain, a single rear-axled-mounted motor produces about 268 horsepower.

The battery is rated at 55 kWh and is described as a USOC lithium-ion unit backed by a cutting-edge thermal management system. Hook it up to a 150 kW DC rapid charger and the Project V can go from 20% to 80% in approximately 15 minutes. In line with the ethos of its internal combustion engine-powered cousins, weight is carefully curated.

Its construction features an aluminum composite chassis with a carbon fiber body. According to Caterham, the Project V tips the scales at 2,623 lbs and uses a 2+1 seating layout. An option for a 2+2 seating arrangement is likewise available. The EV can zoom from zero to 62 mph in less than 4.5 seconds with a top speed listed at 143 mph.

Images courtesy Caterham