Ask any sneakerhead what they think is the most iconic silhouette whose overall design has remained relatively unchained for years and it’s likely the Chucks. There is no doubt anyone will agree because these kicks are timeless and will stay that way. The latest drop comes from Converse Japan and a collaboration with Casio dubbed the All Star G-SHOCK Hi.

Both Japanese companies previously collaborated for a special edition DW-5600 timepiece a few years ago. Since then, we haven’t heard much about any planned co-branded products in the pipeline. It appears we’ve expected another watch collection, but it’s now the other way around. There’s still enough time to prepare as it’s pegged to launch on October 24, 2023.

As we pointed out earlier, the profile is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the Nike-owned subsidiary label. Like the DW-5600, these hi-tops are presented in a tonal black colorway. Stealthy sneakers like these are instantly high on our list of must-haves and should be on yours too. Plus, the All Star G-SHOCK Hi commemorates Casio’s tough timekeeping instruments’ 40th anniversary.

Since we already have a firm grasp of how the shoes will look, let’s check out the exclusive elements of this release. Starting off with the construction, the All Star G-SHOCK Hi sports a water-repellent CORDURA fabric upper with leather components on the lace cage, heel counter/pull tab, and ankle patch. Contrast comes from the printed text in white on the toe cap that reads “PROTECTION” and a stylized “40” on the lateral emblem.

It then continues on the medial badge of the rubber midsole, tongue tag, and React insole of the All Star G-SHOCK Hi. As much as we would have wanted it to, both Converse and Casio did not promote these shoes to be as tough as their watches. Perhaps the closest to it are the gusseted tongues to help keep water out. These bad boys are expected to retail for approximately $118.

Images courtesy of Converse/Casio/G-SHOCK