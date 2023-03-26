A common misconception people have with Casio’s G-SHOCK range is that these are tough yet clunky watches that rehash the same silhouette with every new iteration. However, enthusiasts who know a thing or two about the catalog will tell you that it’s a different ball game now. For example, check out the latest addition to its MR-G FROGMAN collection – the MRG-BF1000R-1A.

When the first timepiece under the G-SHOCK line came out in 1983, it was a digital affair. This is perhaps what automatically comes to mind when folks talk about the series. Over the years, Casio began integrating analog complications along with quartz movements. Meanwhile, the signature durability remains as reliable as ever.

The MR-G FROGMAN MRG-BF1000R-1A deserves your attention as this diver’s watch flaunts a full-metal construction. The Japanese multinational electronics group’s sub-brand endows the diver’s watch with a 56 mm × 49.7 mm × 18.6 mm titanium case. Previous models were crafted out of resin, which makes this fresh entry special.

To retain its superior resistance against impacts, fluoro rubber components line multiple sections. As you check out the screw-lock case back, the iconic diving frog is visible to denote its rugged characteristics. It’s engraved on a sapphire crystal medallion with a blue vapor deposition treatment, which is a cool touch.

Meanwhile, the chunky bezel frames a matte black dial with multiple sub-dials, indicators, and a date aperture smack in between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock hour markers. It features Diving Mode, Tide Graph, World Time, and other essential timekeeping functions. Finally, Casio pairs the MR-G FROGMAN MRG-BF1000R-1A with a Dura Soft Fluoro Rubber strap and a titanium alloy buckle/band loop.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK