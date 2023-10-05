Casio’s G-SHOCK watches may not be the most elegant of options, but by all accounts, they live up to or even exceed their reputation when it comes to durability. The toughness is immediately conveyed by the rugged aesthetics and chunky outline. The MASTER OF G – LAND MUDMASTER GWGB1000-1A is their latest entry to the lineup and it’s ready for a challenge.

If this is your first time to hear about this G-SHOCK variant, think of it as a timepiece developed to withstand harsh conditions on land instead of below the water. Make no mistake, this analog-digital timepiece will eagerly accompany you on a dive given its 20-bar rating.

Nevertheless, Casio is marketing this bad boy to people exposing themselves to extreme environments. “Inspired by the adventurous spirit exemplified by tearing across the wastelands in “overlanding” style, the design incorporates the solid, rugged look of offroad vehicles and survival gear,” describes the manufacturer.

The GWGB1000-1A does not want to take chances, which is why its 58.7 mm × 52.1 mm × 16.2 mm case is built out of stainless steel and resin. Furthermore, the Carbon Core Guard frame is another key element that contributes to its exceptional resistance against vibrations and impact.

Aside from water, it easily shrugs off dust and mud. Since this is an analog-digital configuration, the reliable quartz movement relies on a rechargeable battery. Casio knows how troublesome it can be to regularly replace a battery, so the GWGB1000-1A is designed to harvest solar energy.

To further protect its metal surfaces, it receives a black DLC coating and gray ion plating, while a sapphire crystal covers its dial. Its digital display is positioned at 6 o’clock, with two subsidiary dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The hour markers are represented by thick batons except for the Arabic numerals for 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock.

As with every other G-SHOCK watch, the MASTER OF G – LAND MUDMASTER GWGB1000-1A supports a wide range of functions. It supports Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone as well as radio control to ensure timekeeping stays accurate. Finally, we have a bio-based resin band with a double-tang buckle closure for a secure fit.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK