Casio has been garnering a lot of publicity these days courtesy of the new additions to its 2023 G-SHOCK catalog. As it stands the lineup now includes the DW-5600, Utility Metal collection, GBD-H2000, and MR-G FROGMAN MRG-BF1000R-1A, among others. “CasiOak” enthusiasts are in for a golden treat with the release of the GMB2100GD-9A.

To this day, many are still unaware of the upmarket treatment modern G-SHOCK models receive. While most of Casio’s timeless silhouettes are still available in their original construction, some are lucky enough to receive a contemporary makeover. The GMB2100GD-9A is one of them as its iconic form factor now gleams in gold IP.

Instead of the classics which were mostly presented with a resin case, you can now get it in stainless steel. The watchmaker endows the timepiece with a 49.8 mm × 44.4 mm × 12.8 mm (L x W x H) housing. It flaunts a soft luster courtesy of its components’ satin finish. Along with its stainless-steel metal bracelet, everything shimmers with a golden ion plating.

The only exceptions are the case back and dial, which are in a stealthy black hue. Despite the all-metal build, the GMB2100GD-9A lives up to the toughness G-SHOCK watches are renowned for. Each example that rolls out of the production line is guaranteed shock-resistant and water-resistant up to depths of 656 feet.

Even the operating time is just as robust with up to seven months of regular usage on a full charge. Enable the power save function to push the number up to 18 months. Surprisingly, Casio was testing these in total darkness. Meanwhile, G-SHOCK’s Tough Solar technology ensures your GMB2100GD-9A is always recharging from any light source.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK