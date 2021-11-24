In the early days when wristwatches started to become mainstream, these were considered delicate accessories. Owners took great care not to drop or bump their timekeeping instruments around. Everything changed in 1983 when Casio debut the world’s first G-SHOCK. Even now, modern models like this cool GA2100SKE-7A still radiate quirky charm hardcore enthusiasts love.

Although the original G-SHOCK was a purely digital affair, Casio eventually offered hybrid configurations. The GA2100SKE-7A sports the latter within a transparent resin case that measures 48.5 mm x 45 mm x 11.8 mm. To help protect the sensitive components inside, it features a carbon core guard base.

The digital-analog dial sits below a mineral glass lens for superior visibility and scratch resistance. As we flip it over, what greets us is a stainless-steel caseback secured by screws to provide outstanding ingress protection. Much like the others in the series, this rugged and stylish timepiece can withstand immersion up to depths of 200 meters.

Of course, as the G-SHOCK designation implies, the GA2100SKE-7A will brush off almost anything you dish out. The octagonal outline of the transparent case holds four buttons on each corner. You can use these to toggle the settings, functions, and even light it up in the dark.

The matte black dial features embossed elements such as the indices on the minute track and raised hour markers. There’s also a cutout that takes up a section between 3 and 6 o’clock for the digital display. A sub-dial at 9 o’clock indicates the day of the week. Casio gives the G-SHOCK GA2100SKE-7A a matching transparent resin strap with a stainless-steel pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Casio