Although we have iterated our love for blackout and understated designs, a splash of color every now and then is a welcome break from the monochrome palette we regularly feature. Therefore, this brings us to Casio’s latest references for both the G-SHOCK GMB2100 and the GMWB5000. In total, we have four SKUs under the Full Metal Polychromatic collection.

This is not our first rodeo in regards to timepieces incorporating almost the entire spectrum. In fact, even the biggest names in luxury watchmaking have dabbled in something similar to varying degrees. What we like about G-SHOCK’s take is the subtle application of these shades so that they won’t clash with the wearer’s choice of fashion.

The models under the Full Metal Polychromatic collection exude elegance courtesy of the brushed stainless-steel cases and bracelets. First up are the GMWB5000PC-1 and GMWB5000BPC1, which come in a silver tone or black IP variant, respectively. Both measure 49.3 mm x 43.2 mm x 13 mm and weigh about 167 grams.

An octagonal bezel frames a mineral glass cover which protects the TN-LCD display bordered by the familiar brick pattern. The outer perimeter of the dial flaunts a blue/green gradation created by a glass vapor deposition process. Meanwhile, the more colorful options in the G-SHOCK Full Metal Polychromatic collection are the 2100 series.

Take your pick from the GMB2100PC-1A (silver) and GMB2100BPC1A (black IP) as the two measure 49.8 mm x 44.4 mm x 12.8 mm and tip the scale at 165 grams. The analog-digital dial is framed by a fixed octagonal bezel engraved with the branding and functions of each corresponding button on the case middle.

Depending on the SKU of your choice, the hour markers and minute track indices on the flange sport gradients of purple/blue or orange/yellow. The G-SHOCK Full Metal Polychromatic collection is lit by LEDs for low-light visibility and powered by Casio’s Tough Solar technology. Which of the four would you like to wear soon?

