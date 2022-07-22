Casio’s G-SHOCK line offers some of the toughest timepieces you can get. Prices can range from entry-level to luxury depending on the model and if these are limited-edition releases. In fact, the range enjoys a loyal following from collectors and watch enthusiasts alike. The latest entry to drop this 2022 is a pair of CasiOaks in a striking gold and black colorway.

The GM-2100G-1A9 is the larger of the two at 49.3 mm x 44.4 mm x 11.8 mm. Those with smaller wrists, on the other hand, can opt for the GM-S2100GB-1A, which is at 45.9 mm x 40.4 mm x 11 mm. Casio is releasing a total of nine new watches in a gold and black color scheme and these two are included in the bunch.

Each has distinct differences when it comes to functions and complications, but the duo likewise shares some similarities. There’s the stainless-steel bezel and push buttons with gold ion-plating. Even the resin case flaunts a golden coat. There are other elements that also have the same treatment.

The hands, the G-SHOCK branding at 12 o’clock, the “WR 20BAR” text, and hour markers on the flange. Both CasiOaks have a diagonal digital display that takes up the section from 4 o’clock to 6 o’clock. Meanwhile, the bigger variant packs a day indicator at 9 o’clock.

From afar, the dials kind of appear the same, but one shows vertical brush patterns, while the other is smooth. These analog-digital G-SHOCKs sport black resin straps with gold pin buckles to match the motif. Currently, the GM-2100G-1A9 and GM-S2100GB-1A CasiOaks are for Japanese markets only. However, like previous outings from the watchmaker, these could see a global launch eventually.

Images courtesy of Casio