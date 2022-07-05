Are any of you guys getting Casio’s Full Metal GMW-B5000 Series of G-SHOCK watches? These are great silhouettes to have on the wrist when you want to take a break from the usual mechanical masterpieces in your collection. With so many colorways to choose from, the GMWB5000TVB1 stands out with its geometric camouflage and choice of metal for its construction.

While the rest in the GMW-B5000 Series are crafted out of stainless steel, Casio endows the GMWB5000TVB1 with titanium instead. The collection is already a major departure for the G-SHOCK range, which usually goes for a mix of case materials, but predominantly features resin.

Although collectors have no issue with this, some don’t like how the urethane with rubber-like properties feels and looks. Thankfully, this latest addition is notably one of the most premium versions of this G-SHOCK line yet. Moreover, the artful application of the varying tones gives it a striking profile.

With its octagonal titanium case that measures 49.3 mm × 43.2 mm × 13 mm, the watch tips the scales at 3.74 ounces. As with any Casio timekeeping instrument under the G-SHOCK label, it’s as rugged as you can get. A fixed bezel copies the overall outline of the GMWB5000TVB1’s housing.

It forms a protective perimeter around the digital LED display. Then, a layer of sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating covers the sensitive components below. Then it is framed by the familiar brick pattern, labels, and branding scripts.

You can also make out that the GMWB5000TVB1 packs Casio’s Tough Solar technology which can supposedly last up to 10 years before it needs servicing. Behind, there is a titanium case back in black DLC. Lastly, we have a titanium bracelet with a one-touch three-fold clasp closure system.

Images courtesy of Casio