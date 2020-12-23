Craving for a whisky that is great for sipping during the colder nights, Cascade Hollow Distilling Company might have something for you. What you’re getting is one of those limited-edition releases of a spirit that claims to as “mellow as moonlight.” If that’s not enough to hook you in, it even arrives in an exclusive container one can proudly show off to friends and family. Welcome the Cascade Moon Edition No.2 and the experience it brings.

This comes from the same Cascade Hollow, Tennessee-based outfit which produced the renowned George Dickel whisky. Earlier this year, Nicole Austin, the group’s head distiller, gave us a teaser of what to expect. Now, the Cascade Moon Edition No.2 hopes to impress even the most discerning of taste buds. They are sourcing it from the first-ever barrel after its comeback and carefully blending it in small batches.

No more than 20 barrels holding 17-year-old whisky are part of this endeavor which makes it a rare and exceptional offering. Instead of using a conventional approach, they are shipping the Cascade Moon Edition No. 2 in an attractive ceramic bottle. This is apparently a cool tribute to how folks kept their whisky in the past 150 years. On the other hand, our top 16 whiskey glasses for men guide might give you some great gift ideas this holiday season.

Meanwhile, Cascade Hollow Distilling Company is printing the label by hand with the help of a 130-year-old press. Each Cascade Moon Edition No. 2 is listed at 45% ABV in 750 ml bottles and will retail for approximately $250 a pop. It will be available for distribution in California, Texas, and California. Official details reveal that it carries notes of oak, leather, oil, and vanilla.

Images courtesy of Cascade Hollow Distilling Company