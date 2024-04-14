When you are a celebrity, people typically associate it with a life of fame, fortune, and access to things typically reserved for the elite. Depending on the public image cultivated through the years, it becomes a huge opportunity to promote products for global brands or create one of your own. Take Cindy Crawford and George Clooney for example, as they launch the Casamigas.

You’ve likely read about A-list Hollywood stars and their business ventures, but we’ve noticed a trend wherein most get into wines and spirits. Given drinkers generally perceive alcoholic beverages other than beer as classier options, there’s a reason why famous folks get into the game.

Clooney co-founded Casamigos along with other investors and was met with success. Sales data shows a remarkable growth in demand for tequila. The Mexican agave-based spirit has been elevated to a higher status as its global appeal grew. For the Casmigas, they’ve opted to imbue it with something spicy.

We can all agree that a shot or a sip of tequila already packs a wallop, yet Casamigas takes it up a notch with a dash of jalapeño. By its crystal clear hue, we can tell it’s a blanco. So far, there is nothing to indicate how the distillery infuses it with the pepper, but the label indicates “naturally flavored.”

Crawford stated, “As much as I love Casamigos, my go to drink for a fun night is a skinny, spicy margarita,” she said. “Casamigas Jalapeño makes it that much easier. It’s Casamigos with a kick!” The bottles looks the same at first glance, but there are subtle cosmetic tweaks to help tell it apart. As noted by the press release, serve it chilled or use to craft a spicy margarita and other tequila-based cocktails.

