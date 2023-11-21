Casa Santa Rita, designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, is a 52-acre property located near the historic Brazilian town of Paraty, along the Costa Verde, somewhere between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Nestled in the lush Brazilian jungle and built within the hillside, this home is listed for $15 million and is only accessible via boat or helicopter.

This hidden paradise is a masterpiece by the sea and has won numerous architectural awards around the globe and for a very good reason. It sits on a 280 feet jewel of a private beach that is only accessible by sea or air. Kogan also created a fully-sufficient home for a sustainable lifestyle with modern architecture inspired by its surrounding natural landscape.

Casa Santa Rita features two concrete structures tiered across several levels with glazed walls that connect indoors and outdoors. Meanwhile, locally-sourced wood and stone offer organic accents and great contrast to the neutral color palette and natural textures of the home.

The main level hosts an open-plan living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a spacious terrace. This floor also houses the kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, and offers access to one of the internal courtyards equipped with a dining table. A floating staircase leads to the upper floor that hosts the five bedrooms designed with scented eucalyptus panels. Spread across the home are seven bathrooms and one powder room.

Other luxurious amenities at Casa Santa Rita include a professional fitness center, spa, saunas, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, game room, a 1,000-square-foot infinity-edge pool, a private dock, and a 4,800-square-foot helipad. There’s also a room specifically for diving and fishing gear and a forest-to-sea water slide and an aviary for large birds that includes a kitchen and infirmary.

Images courtesy of Duek Lara Group/Sotheby’s