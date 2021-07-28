Most of us don’t mind being surrounded by pollution, noise, and all other nasty stuff that happens in the urban jungle. Still, we also welcome any destination that takes you to the countryside or great outdoors seem like a wonderful idea. Luxury resorts and hotels could soon offer accommodations with a nature vibe thanks to the Casa Ojalá cabin.

This unique structure is perfect for folks who want to disconnect and just relax somewhere breathtaking. Don’t let the minimalist presentation fool you because it has everything to make your stay a pleasant and memorable one. Creature comforts are all intact with a helping of modular wizardry.

Credit goes to Italian architect Beatrice Bonzanigo for the design of the Casa Ojalá cabin. Years after its debut at Milan Design Week 2019, a working model now stands in the hills overlooking the Cappana Vineyard. Also, for those wondering, you can travel to Tuscany, Italy to see it.

In partnership with Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, they are promoting a new type of experience. One that involves panoramic backdrops, fresh air, a canvas of stars at night, and so much more. Guests have complete control over their privacy via the rollable walls.

Wood, fabrics, and stainless are the material of choice here. This allows the cabin to blend naturally against its backdrop of trees, fields, and others. The Casa Ojalá has been engineered to maximize the limited space inside. The beds are under the mahogany floor of the elevated structure.

Climb up the ladder to access the rooftop terrace and take in the view. The Casa Ojalá cabin is fully customizable. Photovoltaic panels, rainwater recovery, and other sustainable features mean it can be installed somewhere off-grid. We want to see more concepts like these in the future.

Images courtesy of Casa Ojalá