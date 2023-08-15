Originally built in 2001, Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor purchased Casa Coachella at 901 N Prescott Drive in Palm Springs California in 2004 for $1.4 million. Then just this March, Fred Bin, CEO of Westlake Village-based real estate company Zoom Casa, bought it for 3.8 million and he has now put the property up for sale for $4,950,000

The Palm Springs estate rests on over a half-acre gated land in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood and boasts 200 square feet of single-level living space that hosts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Its highlights include an entry foyer that expands to an open-concept great room in the living area that’s equipped with a fireplace that’s encased in a slat-wood accent wall. It also has a pool area that offers panoramic views of San Jacinto Mountains.

The living space also boasts floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out to a covered terrace that offers al fresco entertaining and dining. It has a barbecue, refrigerator, sink and seated bar. Meanwhile, the dining area in Casa Coachella connects to a kitchen outfitted with sleek wooden cabinetry, an eat-in peninsula, and high-end kitchen appliances.

Outside are two separate primary suites that offer resort-like amenities including spa-inspired baths decked out with dual vanities, walk-in showers, and soaking tubs. The palm-tree laced grounds showcase a waterfall-fed pool with a sundeck on one side and an open air cabana on the other. There is also a garage for three cars out front. Taylor enlisted her friend, supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland in designing Casa Coachella, who also pitched in to the recent remodel of the premises.

Images courtesy of Signature Real Estate Group