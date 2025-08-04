Italian architect Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale’s latest masterpiece lies in the vast and untamed landscape of California’s Joshua Tree. It’s a striking architectural retreat that speaks of the bohemian allure the surrounding landscape brings, but offers serenity and luxury.

This vacation rental sits perched on a sprawling 10-acre plot that offers sweeping views of the Joshua Tree National Park mountain range. Its facade carefully mirrors the colors of its landscape, with its distinctive cat-face stucco texture washed in five distinct shades of blue to mirror the shifting color of the sky.

This is a deliberate design choice that allows Casa Azzura to blend harmoniously with its environment. As the architect says, it “intentionally mirrors the shifting hues of the sky,” while offering peace and relaxation inside its luxurious interiors.

This is a place that encourages communion with nature and contemplation. It comprises of two concrete volumes connected by an L-shaped wooden pergola that creates a generous shaded outdoor space. This outdoor area has a sunken lounge complete with a fire pit and space for al fresco dining. It also has a hot tub and a 30-foot lap pool.

Meanwhile, step inside Casa Azzura to find an open-plan layout with tall ceilings and glazed windows for natural light. Expansive sliding glass doors connect indoor and outdoor spaces and carefully-curated furniture, textiles, and artworks add sophistication and charm.

The living area looks serene in its neutral beige plaster finish, while each of the four bedrooms explode with color and personality. Casa Azzura also has a pickleball court and beside it a smaller guest house with angular roof and minimalist layout.

Images courtesy of Airbnb